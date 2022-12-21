AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight (12/21/22)

The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum.

The main event of tonight’s Dynamite will be AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in Match #5 of their Best Of 7 Series. This will be a no-doubt match, with Death Triangle leading 3-1. Hikaru Shida will also face AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in her first title defense at Dynamite.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Rapper Rick Ross will mediate the Face-to-Face Meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)

Here are the Control Center and Road To Holiday Bash videos for tonight: