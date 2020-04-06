AEW Dynamite Line-Up For This Week, AEW Reportedly Tapes More Than 20 Matches

As noted earlier, AEW taped a significant amount of Dynamite and Dark footage in Georgia last week. The footage will ensure that AEW is able to put together future episodes in case they’re unable to tape more or air live shows due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The company reportedly taped around 22-26 matches that they can use for future episodes of Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that they are also using content created by talent locally where they live. As noted on last week’s Dynamite and Being The Elite, The Young Bucks have a wrestling ring set up at one of their homes in California.

On a related note, it was reported last week how Chris Jericho was brought in for commentary at the tapings. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed on Twitter that Jericho and Tony Schiavone will do commentary on this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. PWInsider reports that Jericho put in a “super human” effort at the announce table, working commentary for 7-8 hours of live footage on set.

Khan announced on Twitter today that AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa to face The Best Friends this week.

Khan wrote, “Wednesday on an all-new #AEWDynamite on TNT, for one night only, 1/2 of the #AEW World Tag Team Champions, @KennyOmegamanX will reunite with former partner @MichaelNakazawa to face The Best Friends @SexyChuckieT & @trentylocks with @orangecassidy! Wednesday will be a great show!”

Below is the current line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT, along with Khan’s new tweet:

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears in a first-round TNT Title Tournament match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends

* Lance Archer will be in action