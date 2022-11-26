AEW Dynamite Lineup For Next Week’s Show

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

New bouts were made official for the show scheduled for next Wednesday night during Friday afternoon’s edition of AEW Rampage.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next week’s show:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

-Jade Cargill TBS championship celebration

-The Elite vs. Death Triangle match #3 of the best-of-seven series for the AEW Trios titles

-We’ll hear from AEW world champion MJF

-Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay