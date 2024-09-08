AEW Dynamite Match Announced For September 11

A new match appears set for this coming Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

After attacking Skye Blue, who was on crutches, at the AEW All Out 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show on Saturday night, Mariah May was chased off by Queen Aminata.

Following the event, AEW released a digital exclusive video where Queen Aminata issued a challenge to Mariah May for a match at this coming Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show on September 11.

“Mariah May, so you want to pick on somebody with a broken ankle,” she said. “Well, why don’t you pick on somebody with two good ankles and more juice than you could ever handle?”

She added, “I also know one day, Skye Blue’s going to kick your ass, but this Wednesday, I’m going to do it first. So Mariah, you can be the champion, you can be The Glamour, but you will never, never be the one and only Queen.”

