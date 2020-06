AEW Dynamite Match Changed Following Sammy Guevara’s Suspension

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sammy Guevara has been suspended indefinitely by AEW following comments he had made regarding the sexual allegation issues ongoing in the UK.

“Broken” Matt Hardy was originally scheduled to face Sammy Guevara on Dynamite, but AEW has announced Guevara’s replacement below.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020