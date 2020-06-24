AEW Dynamite Match Set For Tonight Changed Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Tony Khan announced on social media that QT Marshall will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite due to Covid-19 concerns. FTR were originally scheduled to wrestle the Natural Nightmares but will now be facing SCU instead. Khan and QT Marshall both commented:
Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020
There wasn’t anyone looking forward to this match more than me, but the overall health of our roster is much bigger than one match. Sorry to those who were stoked, but #SCU vs #FTR will be great! Enjoy #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sjWaYJWwf4
— QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) June 24, 2020