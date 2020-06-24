AEW Dynamite Match Set For Tonight Changed Due To Covid-19 Concerns

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tony Khan announced on social media that QT Marshall will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite due to Covid-19 concerns. FTR were originally scheduled to wrestle the Natural Nightmares but will now be facing SCU instead. Khan and QT Marshall both commented:

