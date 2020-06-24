AEW Dynamite Match Set For Tonight Changed Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Tony Khan announced on social media that QT Marshall will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite due to Covid-19 concerns. FTR were originally scheduled to wrestle the Natural Nightmares but will now be facing SCU instead. Khan and QT Marshall both commented:

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020