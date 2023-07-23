AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, the promotion announced new matches for next Wednesday night’s AEW on TBS program.

The following is the updated lineup for next Wednesday night’s show.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (7/26/2023)

* Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox (AEW International Title)* Darby Allin vs Swerve Strickland* Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker* PAC vs. Gravity* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

