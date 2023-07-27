AEW Dynamite Matches Announced For Next Week’s 200th Episode Special

AEW celebrates an anniversary next week.

AEW Dynamite will hit the milestone number of 200 episodes next Wednesday night, when the show emanates from Tampa, Florida.

During this week’s episode, two big matches were made official for next week’s show.

On tap for the 200th episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, as well as FTW Champion Jack Perry vs. Jerry Lynn.

More matches will be announced on AEW Rampage this coming Friday night.

