AEW Dynamite Matches & Segment Announced For Next Wednesday

You can officially pencil in some new matches and a new segment for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho announced the updated lineup for next Wednesday night’s show.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is PAC vs. Gravity, Darby Allin vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox for the AEW International Championship, and we will hear from MJF & Adam Cole ahead of their AEW Tag-Team Championship showdown against FTR.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.