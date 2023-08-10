AEW Dynamite Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On this week’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, two matches and two segments were made official for next Wednesday night’s show.

Scheduled for next week’s Dynamite on TBS is Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony, as well as The Bunny vs. Britt Baker in the ongoing tournament to determine the four participants in the AEW ALL IN 2023 women’s title match.

Also set for next Wednesday night’s show is Jim Ross’ one-on-one interview with Kenny Omega about his plans for AEW ALL IN 2023, as well as MJF and Adam Cole discussing their AEW World Championship showdown at the highly-anticipated premium live event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.