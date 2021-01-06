AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash And NXT New Year’s Evil Previews For Tonight (1/6)

NXT will present their New Year’s Evil special episode tonight on the USA Network. The following has been announced for the show, which will be hosted by Dexter Lumis-
–NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial free)
–NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
–Fight Pit: Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa
–Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
-Xia Li and Boa make their returns
–Opening Match: Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial free)
AEW Dynamite will also present a special episode on TNT tonight, Night 1 of the New Year’s Smash event. The following has been announced-
-Special appearances by Snoop Dogg and Sting
-Jon Moxley returns to action
-Chris Jericho on commentary
-Weigh In for next week’s match between Brian Cage and TNT Champion Darby Allin
-Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
-Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes
-The Young Bucks and SCU vs. The Hybrid 2 and The Acclaimed
–AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
–AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s programs and be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.