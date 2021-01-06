AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash And NXT New Year’s Evil Previews For Tonight (1/6)

NXT will present their New Year’s Evil special episode tonight on the USA Network. The following has been announced for the show, which will be hosted by Dexter Lumis-

–NXT Championship Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (commercial free)

–NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

–Fight Pit: Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa

–Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Xia Li and Boa make their returns

–Opening Match: Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest (commercial free)

AEW Dynamite will also present a special episode on TNT tonight, Night 1 of the New Year’s Smash event. The following has been announced-

-Special appearances by Snoop Dogg and Sting

-Jon Moxley returns to action

-Chris Jericho on commentary

-Weigh In for next week’s match between Brian Cage and TNT Champion Darby Allin

-Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

-Matt Sydal vs. Cody Rhodes

-The Young Bucks and SCU vs. The Hybrid 2 and The Acclaimed

–AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon

–AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s programs and be sure to join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.