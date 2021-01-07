AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Part 1 And NXT New Year’s Evil Ratings Report

Week 64 (we are not including last week in the competition due to the Brodie Lee tribute show) of the Wednesday Night War reportedly saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of Dynamite reportedly drew 662,000 viewers on TNT, with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This would be down from last week’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite, which drew 977,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the key demographic.

Wednesday’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT reportedly drew 641,000 viewers on the USA Network, with a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This would be up from last week’s show, which drew 586,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

It’s very likely that the cable news channels impacted both AEW and NXT last night due to coverage of happenings in Washington, DC.

These above numbers are courtesy of PWTorch. The full report on this week’s shows, via Nielsen and Showbuzz Daily, will be available on Friday afternoon, delayed due to backup from the New Year’s holiday.