The New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville FL tonight. The following lineup has been announced-

-Jim Ross returns

-Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa (TBS Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match)

-Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

-Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

