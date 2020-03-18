AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For 3/18

NXT will air on the USA Network tonight in its regular timeslot from the WWE Performance Center. However there will be no live crowd and apparently no live matches.

Dave Meltzer reports that there will be no matches on tonight’s NXT show, but they will use a studio setting, and will air interviews, archived footage, and personality profiles.

AEW Dynamite will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL with a restricted attendance policy due to the CoronaVirus outbreak. We’re not exactly sure on the format of the show but AEW has announced the following:

-Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

-Jurassic Express vs. The Butcher & The Blade

-The Elite vs. The Inner Circle for the advantage in Blood And Guts

-The reveal of The Exalted One

Stay tuned to the site today for updates on both shows.