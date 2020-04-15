AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For 4/15

NXT will air live tonight on USA Network from Full Sail. The following matches & segments have been announced by WWE:

-Adam Cole & Velveteen Dream meet for face to face chat

-Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament begins

-Charlotte returns to NXT as Women’s Champion

-Fabian Aichner vs. Finn Balor

AEW Dynamite will air taped tonight on TNT with matches from recent Florida & Georgia tapings. AEW announced the following for tonight:

-Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

-Chuck vs. Kip Sabian

-Britt Baker, Shawn Spears & more in action

-Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana in TNT Championship tournament match

-Jake Hager vs. World Champion Jon Moxley in Empty Arena No Holds Barred match (JR on commentary)

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on both shows and full coverage later tonight.