AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight

AEW Dynamite will air tonight from Kansas City, MO and will be the final episode before Revolution PPV on Saturday. Here is the lineup-
-Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley weigh in
-Kenny Omega vs. PAC in a 30 minute Iron Man Match
-Best Friends vs. The Butcher and The Blade
-Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Jurassic Express
NXT tonight will feature Charlotte’s return to the brand. The following has been announced:
-Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair
-Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa
-Finn Balor appears
Stay tuned for news on tonight’s shows, & live coverage at 8PM Eastern time tonight.