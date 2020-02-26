AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight

AEW Dynamite will air tonight from Kansas City, MO and will be the final episode before Revolution PPV on Saturday. Here is the lineup-

-Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley weigh in

-Kenny Omega vs. PAC in a 30 minute Iron Man Match

-Best Friends vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Jurassic Express

NXT tonight will feature Charlotte’s return to the brand. The following has been announced:

-Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair

-Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Finn Balor appears

Stay tuned for news on tonight’s shows, & live coverage at 8PM Eastern time tonight.