AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight

AEW Dynamite will air on TNT tonight from another closed set location. The following matches have been announced:

-Kenny Omega vs. Trent

-Darby Allin & Cody vs. Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears

-Lance Archer makes official in ring debut

NXT will air on the USA Network tonight from Full Sail University, the final show before Wrestlemania 36 for the brand. WWE announced the following for the show:

-Bobby Fish vs. Velveteen Dream

-Keith Lee defends North American Championship against Damian Priest & Dijakovic

-Second Chance Gauntlet Match with Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purrazzo, Dakota Kai, Aliyah

