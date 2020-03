NXT will feature two Cage Matches tonight on the USA Network. Below is the announced lineup:

-Cage Match: Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream

-Cage Match: Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

-The Undisputed ERA vs. Lorcan and Burch

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show on TNT will air from Broomfield Colorado with Revolution PPV fallout. Below is the announced lineup:

-Lance Archer debuts

-Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s WWE & AEW shows.