AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight 4/29

The Wednesday night war will continue with NXT on the USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight.

Here are the announced line-ups for each show:

AEW Dynamite:

-Jon Moxley speaks

-Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

-Cody vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Semifinal)

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Semifinal)

-Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (No DQ & No Countout)

NXT:

-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Mia Yim (Non-title)

-Damian Priest vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee

-Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament continues

We will have live PBP coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Stay tuned for updates.