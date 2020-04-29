AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight 4/29

The Wednesday night war will continue with NXT on the USA Network and AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight.
Here are the announced line-ups for each show:
AEW Dynamite:
-Jon Moxley speaks
-Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
-Cody vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Semifinal)
-Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer (TNT Championship Semifinal)
-Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian (No DQ & No Countout)
NXT:
-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Mia Yim (Non-title)
-Damian Priest vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee
-Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament continues
We will have live PBP coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Stay tuned for updates.