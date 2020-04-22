Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT (4/22)

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will air live with the following matches:

-Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick (Interim CW Championship Tournament match)

-Tony Nese vs. Kushida (Interim CW Championship Tournament match)

-Jack Gallagher vs. El Hijo del Fantasma (Interim CW Championship Tournament match)

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

-Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream

AEW Dynamite will air tonight with taped matches on TNT. The following matches have been announced:

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian (TNT Championship Tournament match)

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (TNT Championship Tournament match)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

-Wardlow, Brodie Lee & Kenny Omega will be in action

-Matt Hardy checks in with new footage from his compound

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s shows and join us for live PBP at 8 PM Eastern Time.