AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight 5/6

AEW Dynamite will air tonight on TNT from Jacksonville, FL at Dailys Place. The following matches have been confirmed to air-

-Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho

-Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall

-Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Cody vs. Joey Janela

NXT will air tonight on USA Network from Orlando, FL but it will not be live. The following has been announced to air-

-Karrion Kross debuts

-Adam Cole defends NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream

-Charlotte defends NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

-Finn Balor returns

Stay tuned to PWMania for more and live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.