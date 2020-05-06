AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight 5/6

AEW Dynamite will air tonight on TNT from Jacksonville, FL at Dailys Place. The following matches have been confirmed to air-
-Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho
-Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall
-Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Cody vs. Joey Janela
NXT will air tonight on USA Network from Orlando, FL but it will not be live. The following has been announced to air-
-Karrion Kross debuts
-Adam Cole defends NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream
-Charlotte defends NXT Women’s Championship against Io Shirai
-Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic
-Finn Balor returns
Stay tuned to PWMania for more and live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.