AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight (6/10)

Tonight’s NXT show on USA will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover PPV. Below is the announced card:

-Io Shirai returns with the Women’s Championship

-Karrion Kross will appear

-Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

-Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

AEW Dynamite will air on TNT tonight with the following line up:

-FTR debuts vs. Butcher and Blade

-Cody defends TNT Championship against Marq Quen

-Chris Jericho on commentary

-Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

-Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

-Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

Stay tuned for updates on the shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern time.