AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight (6/10)

Tonight’s NXT show on USA will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover PPV. Below is the announced card:
-Io Shirai returns with the Women’s Championship
-Karrion Kross will appear
-Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes
-Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match
AEW Dynamite will air on TNT tonight with the following line up:
-FTR debuts vs. Butcher and Blade
-Cody defends TNT Championship against Marq Quen
-Chris Jericho on commentary
-Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
-Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
-Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
Stay tuned for updates on the shows and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern time.