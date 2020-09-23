AEW Dynamite & NXT Previews For Tonight (9/23)

Tonight’s NXT episode will feature more build for TakeOver on 10/4 with new #1 contenders being crowned. The following has been announced:

-Gauntlet Eliminator: Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher. Winner faces NXT Champion Finn Balor at TakeOver

-Battle Royal: Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell. Winner faces NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at TakeOver

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature a match for the TNT Championship, Miro’s in-ring debut, & more. The following has been announced:

-Miro makes his AEW in-ring debut

-Chris Jericho appears live

-Brodie Lee defends TNT Championship vs. Orange Cassidy

-Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

-Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s shows and be sure to join us here on PWMania for PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.