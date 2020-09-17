AEW Dynamite & NXT Ratings Report For 9/16

After four weeks of no head-to-head competition between the two shows, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite were back airing in their normal timeslots last night. Week 49 of the Wednesday Night War went to AEW over NXT.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 886,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT episode drew 689,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #31. AEW ranked #55 in viewership, while NXT ranked #65 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 1.016 million viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #55 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 838,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.37 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic. This week’s NXT viewership is up from the last time they went head-to-head with AEW, where they drew 619,000 viewers. This is AEW’s ninth-best number against NXT this year. This week’s 0.34 18-49 demographic for AEW is tied with two other shows to be the ninth-best head-to-head rating with NXT.