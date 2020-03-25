AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Previews For Tonight 3/25

AEW Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville FL on a closed set. The following has been announced:
-Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
-Cody does commentary with Tony Schiavone
-Matt Hardy & Chris Jericho come face to face
-Sammy Guevara vs. AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega for the championship
-Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow
-Parking Lot Street Fight: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros
Tonight’s NXT on the USA Network will also air from a closed set, previously taped at Full Sail Live in Winter Park FL. WWE announced the following for the show:
-Triple H will appear
-Adam Cole has a message for the NXT Universe
-Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa answer for their brawl around the PC
-Ladder Match Qualifier: Aliyah vs. Xia Li
-Ladder Match Qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter
-Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory
-Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong
