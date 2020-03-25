AEW Dynamite & NXT TV Previews For Tonight 3/25

AEW Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville FL on a closed set. The following has been announced:

-Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

-Cody does commentary with Tony Schiavone

-Matt Hardy & Chris Jericho come face to face

-Sammy Guevara vs. AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega for the championship

-Lumberjack Match: Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow

-Parking Lot Street Fight: Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

Tonight’s NXT on the USA Network will also air from a closed set, previously taped at Full Sail Live in Winter Park FL. WWE announced the following for the show:

-Triple H will appear

-Adam Cole has a message for the NXT Universe

-Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa answer for their brawl around the PC

-Ladder Match Qualifier: Aliyah vs. Xia Li

-Ladder Match Qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

-Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

-Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Stay tuned to the site for updates throughout the day, & remember to join us here on PWMania for live PBP at 8PM Eastern Time later tonight.