AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership Details For This Week

Week 22 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 906,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 718,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #17. AEW ranked #58 in viewership, while NXT ranked #75 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 865,000 viewers and ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, and #50 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 717,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.23 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode also drew a 0.23 in that demographic.