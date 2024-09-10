AEW Dynamite On 9/11 Gets Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet

A tag-team Casino Gauntlet match has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan confirmed the news via X on Tuesday.

“The winners of the inaugural Tag Team Casino Gauntlet Match will fight The Young Bucks for the World Tag Team Title at AEW Grand Slam,” the announcement read. “Don’t miss Wednesday AEW, TOMORROW!”

Also scheduled for this week’s show:

* Live appearance by Jon Moxley

* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata (AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator)

