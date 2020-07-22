AEW Dynamite Opening Match For Tonight, Which Match Will Main Event

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is scheduled to open with Cody defending the AEW TNT Championship against a “top independent wrestler” via open challenge. PWinsider also reports that tonight’s main event will be Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungleboy.

Here is the full card for tonight-

-Cody defends TNT Championship against top indy wrestler

-Diamante vs. Ivelisse

-Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

-Falls Count Anywhere: Young Bucks vs. The Butcher And The Blade

-Five vs. Hangman Page

-MJF to wrestle

-Appearances by World Champion Jon Moxley, Brian Cage with Taz, & more