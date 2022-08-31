AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For ALL OUT Go-Home Show Features Special Guest (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chicago-based NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois for what is the company’s ALL OUT 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the final two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which kicks off this evening at 8/7c, the promotion has released their official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Featuring the usual hosting duo of Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez, the pre-show for the AEW ALL OUT 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite also features special guest RJ City.

Embedded above and below courtesy of the YouTube and Twitter feeds of All Elite Wrestling is the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for the Wednesday, August 31, 2022 episode of the weekly program, with the special guest host of the “Hey! (EW)” podcast.

