AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight With RJ City & Renee Paquette (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means ….
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.
Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Wrestle Aunts Renee Paquette and RJ City check in with a special look at the show.
Check out the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight’s event in via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
The Wrestle Aunts, @ReneePaquette & @RJCity1, are here with a brand-new Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Pre-Show coming to you from the @TheMVPArena in Albany, New York!
Tune in to @TBSNetwork for all the action LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/PgrmbFfsYY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2023