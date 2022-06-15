AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight’s “Road Rager” Special (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

On tap for this week’s show, which is a special “Road Rager” themed episode, is a face-to-face confrontation between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley ahead of their showdown at The Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match and The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Wardlow taking on 20 security guards in a Handicap Elimination match, Ethan Page goes one-on-one with Miro in an AEW All Atlantic Championship qualifier bout, Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which emanates from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez have checked-in on the official AEW YouTube channel with the weekly official AEW Dynamite pre-show.

Watch the official pre-show for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager 2022 special event via the YouTube video embedded below.

