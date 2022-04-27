AEW Dynamite Preview For (4/27)

AEW Dynamite will air live from Philadelphia PA tonight. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show-
-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer
-Philly Street Fight: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida
-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood (CM Punk on commentary)
-Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky
-10 Man Tag Team Match: Young Bucks, Adam Cole & reDRagon vs. Dane Martin, Varsity Blondes, Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.