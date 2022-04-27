AEW Dynamite Preview For (4/27)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW Dynamite will air live from Philadelphia PA tonight. AEW has announced the following lineup for the show-

-Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

-Philly Street Fight: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood (CM Punk on commentary)

-Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky

-10 Man Tag Team Match: Young Bucks, Adam Cole & reDRagon vs. Dane Martin, Varsity Blondes, Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR