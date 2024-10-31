AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week (11/6/2024)

AEW has announced several matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 11/6 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the middle of the ring

* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)