AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week (11/6/2024)

AEW has announced several matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 11/6 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program:
* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford
* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC
* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the middle of the ring
* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)