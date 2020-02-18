AEW Dynamite Preview For This Week, Cody Rhodes Tweets On Classes

– Below is the Road To Atlanta preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, which takes place from the State Farm Center in Atlanta, GA.
– Cody Rhodes tweeted to reveal that AEW Producer/Coach Dean Malenko hosted an in-ring seminar for the roster on Sunday, and that Promo Coach/Producer Dustin Rhodes taught an interview class on Monday. Cody remarked how the turnout was strong for the voluntary classes. Here is the full tweet:
Yesterday Dean Malenko held a voluntary in-ring seminar in Atlanta and today Dustin Rhodes is doing an interview class. #aew
The turnout for both from our roster is pretty special. Doing the damn work!
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 17, 2020