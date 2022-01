AEW Dynamite will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh NC this week, featuring CM Punk in action against Wardlow.

AEW has announced four matches for tonight’s lineup on TBS-

-CM Punk vs. Wardlow

-Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

-Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Sammy Guevara defends the interim TNT Championship vs. Daniel Garcia

