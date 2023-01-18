AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/18/23); Title Matches, Talent to Debut, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, continuing the Road to Revolution.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Jay Lethal, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against the debuting Kushida. AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks will also be in action, just one week after they won the titles with Kenny Omega.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido in match #2 of Danielson’s five-match journey to facing AEW World Champion MJF in the Ironman Match at Revolution

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against the debuting Kushida

Here is the Road To Fresno video for tonight: