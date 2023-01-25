AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (1/25/23)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dynamite will include a tribute to the late ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. Mark Briscoe, the ROH World Tag Team Champion, will make his AEW debut tonight against their longtime friend Jay Lethal.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Family therapy session with Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn

* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho (Britt Baker pulled from Triple Threat due to injury)

* Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to win bout 3 of his 5-match journey to the Ironman Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks

* AEW pays tribute to Jay Briscoe

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe makes AEW debut vs. Jay Lethal

Here are the Control Center and Road 2 Lexington videos for tonight: