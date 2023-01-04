AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (1/4/23)

The first AEW Dynamite of 2023 will air live tonight from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

On tonight’s Dynamite, AEW’s flagship show will debut a new production style, including a remixed theme song, a new stage and set, and new graphics.

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will defend against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. There will also be first-ever matches between Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, among other matches and segments.

For tonight’s Dynamite, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

Here are the Control Center and Road To Seattle videos for tonight: