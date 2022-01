The AEW Dynamite TBS premiere will air tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark NJ. AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Hangman Page defends AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson

-Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill (TBS Championship tournament finals)

-Lucha Bros defend AEW Tag Team Championship against Jurassic Express

-Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-MJF vs. opponent to be announced

