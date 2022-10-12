AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

* Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Bryan Danielson

Here are the Road To Toronto and Control Center videos for tonight: