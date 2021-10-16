AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (10/16)

Tonight’s special AEW Saturday Night Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

AEW has announced that “Hangman” Page will appear on tonight’s show to address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Below is the full line-up announced for tonight:

* The bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed

* Adam Page will address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defend against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team