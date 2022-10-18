AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/18/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be a special Title Tuesday edition, live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The following champions will defend their titles on Dynamite – ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, and the hometown hero, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* MJF will speak

* Renee Paquette will interview Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defends against Best Friends and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

* Tony Schiavone interviews William Regal for the main event

* AEW World Champion and hometown star Jon Moxley defends against Adam Page in the main event