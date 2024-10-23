AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (10/23/2024): Salt Lake City, UT.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight.

Scheduled to kick off live at 8/7c on TBS from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT., tonight’s two-hour prime time program will feature the following:

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Kyle Fletcher to speak

* House of Black in action

* Kamille vs. Queen Aminata

* HOOK will “handle” Taz’s attacker(s)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Ladder War: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.