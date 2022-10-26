AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/26/22)

As we continue down the road toward Full Gear, tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Dynamite will feature Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta competing against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. Additionally, Swerve In Our Glory will compete against IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a match to determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

The following has been announced by AEW to take place tonight:

* We will hear from MJF

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo

Here is the Control Center and Road To Norfolk videos for tonight: