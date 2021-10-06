AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight 10/6

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode from Philadelphia will be the second Anniversary edition of the show. The following lineup has been announced-

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

-TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Bobby Fish

-Bryan Danielson, Jurassic Express, Christian Cage vs. The Elite

-Casino Ladder Match: PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer vs. TBA. Winner earns future World Championship match

