AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/10)

The AEW Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s show will feature the final build for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, headlined by a contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Full Gear contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

* PAC vs. AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Tay Conti