AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/16/22)

Tonight on TBS, the Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson, as well as a title match between AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle and Top Flight and AR Fox. Promotional segments will also feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender MJF, Saraya and Britt Baker, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

For tonight’s show, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* We will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender MJF

* We will hear from Britt Baker and Saraya, interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Renee Paquette

* We will hear from ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle defend against Top Flight and AR Fox

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. The Bunny in a World Title Eliminator Match

* Bandido vs. Ethan Page in a semi-finals match for the World Title Eliminator Match for Full Gear

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland for the first time ever

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will premiere the official music video for The Acclaimed’s “A Hand For A Hand” single with a surprise mystery guest