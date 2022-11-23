AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/23/22)

The post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by match #2 of the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. William Regal will also discuss how he assisted MJF in capturing the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following line-up:

* Fallout from Full Gear

* Exclusive update on rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, footage from concert incident will be shown

* Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series

* William Regal will speak for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear

Here are the Control Center and Road To Chicago videos for tonight: