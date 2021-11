Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the special Thanksgiving Eve edition of the show, airing live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter in a quarterfinals match for the TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes, PAC and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR