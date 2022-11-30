AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (11/30/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dynamite will feature AEW World Champion MJF giving his first promo since defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear earlier this month. The show will be headlined by Match 3 of the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, who are currently up 2-0.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW TBS Title Celebration for champion Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson vs. IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of their Best Of 7 Series

Here are the Control Center and Road To Indianapolis videos for tonight: